Brenda Kay Long, 62, of Wayne passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Wood County Hospital.
Brenda was born on January 24, 1959 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert and Barbara (Heffner) Eishen. She married her high school sweetheart James Long on April 18, 1980 in the Church of the Miraculous Medal of Our Blessed Lady in North Baltimore and he survives in Wayne. Also surviving are her children: Andrea (Brandon) Morgart of Wayne and Eric (Kristin) Long also of Wayne; grandchildren: Faith, Grace, Jaxon and Chase Morgart, Brody and Caleb Long; her mother Barbara Eishen of Cygnet and siblings: Don Eishen of Cygnet, Mark (Kaye) Eishen of Longview, TX, Gary (Anne) Eishen of Cynget, and Debbie (Jim) Scout of Addison, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Eishen and her brother Jeff Eishen.
Brenda enjoyed crafting and creating homemade décor projects. She also liked to spend time camping with family. Even through her ups and downs, Brenda always kept her faith in God. She was a caring, compassionate, and loving individual, who had a heart of gold. The most important part of Brenda’s life was her family. She cherished the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
Visitation for Brenda will be on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 PM, where a Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Brenda’s Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 115 E. Cherry St., North Baltimore, Ohio 45872. Interment will follow in the New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s honor to the church.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Brenda’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.