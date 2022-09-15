Brenda Ann (Cheetwood) Fowler departed this world peacefully on September 2, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo after a courageous battle with cancer.
Brenda was born on May 4, 1953 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn (Stoots) Cheetwood of Bowling Green, and her grandson, Jack Fowler (14), of Denver, Colorado.
She is survived by her loving husband, Duane Richard (Rick) Fowler, Perrysburg, OH, and their three sons, Jason Fowler, Denver, Colorado, Stephen (Liz) Fowler, Mooresville, North Carolina, and Ryan (Lauren) Fowler, Lake Forest, Illinois. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Jules (11), Nora (9), Griffin (7), and Nolan (7). She is also survived and sadly missed by her sister, Linda Cheetwood Box Ford (George) Moffet of Palm Desert, CA, brothers, Doug (Beverly) Cheetwood of Bowling Green, OH, and Craig (Barb) Cheetwood of Maumee, OH, and several dear nieces and nephews.
Brenda’s greatest joy was family. She loved hosting at home, whether on holidays or for a Sunday dinner. Summers at her home were most memorable. She loved seeing her children and grandchildren enjoying the property — fishing off the dock, swimming in the pond, riding the go-kart around the yard, and playing a game of horseshoes. And the end to a perfect day was sitting on the back patio, drinking a beer in a sugar-lined pint glass, overlooking her flower garden.
When she did venture away from her beloved home, Brenda enjoyed RV trips with her husband of 49 years, Rick. They traveled throughout the country. She enjoyed this mode of travel as it allowed her to be with the cats and dogs she adored. Always quick to have a conversation with a stranger, Brenda loved meeting new people and creating lasting friendships at the places they would take their RV each year. In 2019, after many years of dreaming about it, Brenda finally traveled to Italy and Greece with her sister, nephew, and great-niece. It was a trip of a lifetime for her, filled with adventure, memories, and endless laughter.
Brenda was a creative spirit. For many years she wove intricate baskets, learned wood carving, and was always in the midst of multiple craft projects, experimenting with new mediums and techniques. She loved gifting her wood carvings to her sons as Christmas ornaments and figurines. Her grandchildren will cherish the personalized Easter baskets she meticulously wove and hand painted. Perhaps because her first son was born on Halloween, she loved dressing up for the occasion — much to the amusement of her children and grandchildren. She would wear a witch costume with a hat and broomstick, a prosthetic nose, blacked-out tooth, and a full face of green paint. Brenda’s creativity and artistic talents have undoubtedly influenced her children and grandchildren and their love of art, cooking, and creating.
Her grandchildren called her Nana, and they loved her abundant playfulness. Brenda would play with the grandkids for hours, engaged in and never tiring of any game they were interested in. They loved her goofiness, the silly voices she would make, and her love of playing dress-up. Even after she lost all her hair during chemotherapy treatments, she would put on a rainbow-colored clown wig to amuse her grandchildren during Facetime calls.
Brenda loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen but also had a long list of old favorites, including “Chicken Swan” and her classic Thanksgiving dishes. Brenda loved baking pies, cheesecakes, and cookies. There was always something sweet and freshly baked in the house. When she wasn’t cooking or baking, she loved to read. Brenda’s curious nature saw her reading books on various subjects. She often was in the middle of multiple books at one time.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and aides at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their extraordinary care and compassion. Additionally, Rick, Jason, Stephen, and Ryan would like to express their gratitude to friends and family that sent messages of encouragement, visited often, dropped off meals, spent time playing cards, and shared conversation with Brenda during this journey. Your love and support was greatly appreciated.
A private celebration of life will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Victory Center of Perrysburg, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and Wood County Humane Society.