Brandon M. Smarszcz, 38, of Portage, Ohio passed away August 25, 2020. He was born May 9, 1982 in El Paso, Texas to Walter Smarszcz and Diane (Wohn) Starr.
Brandon loved fishing and spending time on his boat on the lake. He enjoyed golfing, camping and riding his motorcycle. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his son, Brody.
Brandon is survived by his mother Diane (Jeff) Starr of Portage, Ohio, son Brody W. Smarszcz, brother Cody Starr (Kayle) of Bowling Green, half-brothers Tim Smarszcz of Toledo, Ohio and Bimmer Smarszcz of Florida, significant other Jen Ogden and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Walter, grandparents Nola and Leo Shiets, Grandfather Jacob J. Wohn and half-sister Renee Smarszcz.
Visitation will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. In accordance with the local mandate, the use of face masks/coverings will be required while inside the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to “Future for Brody” checks can be made payable to Diane Starr.
