Bradley Kevin Mettert, 61, of Perrysburg, passed peacefully 1/2/2022. Born 9/11/1960 in Hicksville to Dennis and Beverly (Ballard) Mettert. Bradley married Jennifer Hodges 8/6/88. A Christian and worked as a Mechanical Engineer for 37 years at Toledo Transducers. Survived by David, (Ashley), Daniel and Emily Mettert, Patricia Hodges and other family members.
