Surviving Bonnie are her daughters, Roxy (Don) Bowling of Fostoria, Amy (Bill) Donaldson of Wayne, Janell (Kevin) Carr of Risingsun; grandchildren, Kelsey (Kris), Alexandria (Ryan), Dalton, Dakota, Collin (Rowan), Bo, Maddie (Clay), Kerstyn, Ryan, Shane; and great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kasen, Preston, Rhett, Morgan, Dani, River, Jackson, and Ronan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall & Florence; loving husband, Jerry; brother, Richard Matson, and sister, Betty Frankforther.
Bonnie was a 1962 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked at the Wood County Title Office in Bowling Green for many years, while also owning and operating Holeman’s Market in Wayne with her husband from 1978 to 1994. She was a former member of the Wayne Church of Christ and among many hobbies over the years, she enjoyed crafting & scrapbooking, making floral arrangements, watching hallmark movies, and spending time on social media. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and her furry dog companion, Jojo.
Friends will be received from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Preacher Ron Adams officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be sent to Bonnie’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.