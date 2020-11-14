Bonnie Croll, 67, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Bonnie was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Paul and Betty Croll.
Left to cherish Bonnie’s memory is her son: Dan (Lynette) Stennet; daughter: Anita Stennet-Solis; grandchildren: Jena Tressler, LeAndra Ames, Fredom Solis, Cruz J. Solis; sisters: Paula Croll-Bates, Paulette Croll-Myers.
Bonnie graduated from Otsego High School and Owens Community College with a degree in criminal justice. Bonnie was a police officer in Grand Rapids and a waitress at Family Affair. Bonnie was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age. With her diagnosis she never let it get her down and remained positive and outgoing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a dear friend who will be deeply missed.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH. Memorial contributions in honor of Bonnie may be made to Grand Rapids Care Center or Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Arrangements are entrusted with Habegger Funeral Services.