Bonita C. Lazenby, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away February 19, 2022. She was born August 4, 1938 in Ottawa, Ohio to the late Francis and Mabel (Chamberlin) Goedde.
Bonita worked as an administrative assistant at Huntington Bank, retiring in 2007. She was also a dedicated member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Tontogony, Ohio. Bonita loved flowers, gardening, journaling, sunny days, and spending time at the beach. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. Bonita also had a special spot in her heart for her two cats Jefferson and Pricilla.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Susan) Warden of Xenia, Ohio and Jonathan Warden of Bowling Green, Ohio, daughters Lisa (Mark) Damschroder of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Brenda (Dhaval) Vaishnav of Canton, Michigan and Kristina (Randy) Nelson of Wayne, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother John Goedde of Georgia, her nephew Chip Mock, nieces Melissa Engelman and Beth Jackson, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Bonita was preceded in death by her sisters Nina and Julie.
A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 23, 2022. Interment will follow at Harman Cemetery in Gilboa, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
