Bob Keith Allen Jr., 63, of Bradner Ohio passed away on Friday August 27, 2021 in his home.
He was born April 15 1958 in Grundy VA, to Bob K and Delphia (Hatfield) Allen Sr.
He married the love of his life Merrina Hosman August 17, 2021 in Bowling Green Ohio.
Surviving Keith is his loving wife Merrina, his sister Cassandra (Gary) Taylor. Also surviving is his daughter Joslyn (Brad) LeGresley and stepchildren Brandon, D.J., and Mindy Fenton, Steven, Christopher (Nina), and Heidi Barchus. Also 11 grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David & Randy Allen, grandson Benjamin LeGresley and a nephew Shawn Allen.
Keith was an OTR truck driver for Blatt’s Trucking out of Rocky Ridge. He love driving semi and seeing many parts of the United States.
Visitation for Keith will be from 2-4:00 pm Saturday September 4, 2021 in the Gerner-Wolp-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory. 216 Washington St Port Clinton Ohio. Funeral service conducted at 4:00 pm in funeral home.