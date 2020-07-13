Billy Lynn Hamilton Sr., 67, of Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away on July 8, 2020.
He was born on October 7, 1952 to Alma Priest and Junior Piddock and adopted at a young age by his parents Ivy and Betty (Miller) Hamilton. He was raised in Bradner, Ohio and graduated from Lakota High School in 1971.
Immediately following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served. Following his service, he was a health inspector for City of Toledo. He was a man of many trades and worked in property management. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing pool and was a member of the American Legion.
He proudest accomplishments were his sons, Billy Jr. (Sarah), Christopher and Anthony (Jennifer), whom he loved very much. He is survived by his siblings, Brendasue Nelson, Linda Workman, Vincent Reza, David Reza, John (Robin) Reza, Pat (Frank) Hernandez, and Tina Henold, as well as 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Barry Piddock, and sister Darla (Dave) Hufford.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Christ Bible Church in Dunbridge, Ohio with Pastor Eric Reza officiating and a luncheon following.
Donations may be made to the family, or in his memory to Christ Bible Church’s general fund or to Wounded Warriors.