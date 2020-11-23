Billy D. Warden, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday November 20, 2020. He was born in Leipsic, Ohio to the late Ruhl and Ova (Kirkland) Warden.
Billy grew up in Leipsic, Ohio and attended Ohio Northern University where he obtained a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy. He was co-owner and worked as a pharmacist at Roger’s Drugs in Bowling Green. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War. While in the Navy, he was stationed on aircraft carriers and was a flight technician helping in the development of new electronics and radio equipment.
Billy was an avid shooter and sportsman and took great interest in airplanes and flying. He was a musician and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing western and old country music. While his kids were growing up, he enjoyed taking them horseback riding on their horse Sugar. He was one of the founding members of Dayspring Assembly of God in Bowling Green. He believed in Jesus Christ and had very strong faith and was passionate about sharing that faith with others. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Jeffrey (Susan) Warden of Xenia, Ohio, Lisa (Mark) Damschroder of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Brenda (Dhaval) Vaishnav of Canton, Michigan, Kristina (Randy) Nelson of Wayne, Ohio and Jonathan Warden of Bowling Green, Ohio, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces Chip Mock, Melissa Engelman and Beth Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene Warden.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sugar Ridge Cemetery, 5411-5489 E. Main St. Leipsic, Ohio 45856. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Missions Ministry through Dayspring Assembly of God Church, 17360 N. Dixie Hwy. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
