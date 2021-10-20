Bill J. Bowling, 77 of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital. He was born February 6, 1944 in Huntington, W. VA. to Clyde & Gertrude (McKnight) Bowling. He married Rosemary May in Covington, VA. She passed away August 4, 1993.
He is survived by his son Donald (Roxy) Bowling of Fostoria, daughter JoAnn (William) May of West Hills, CA, brothers Gary (Carolyn) Bowling and Ronald (Gail) Bowling both of Catlettsburg, KY, grandchildren Kelsey Kiger, Ryan, Shane, Dakota, Madison Bowling, Andrew, Casey, Samantha & Miranda, great grandchildren Preston, Morgan Dani, River, Colton, Kasen, Rhett, Grace, Paul & Gavin.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, wife & brother Paul Bowling.
Bill was the former business owner of Bowling Transportation and a graduate of Boyd County High School in Cannonsburg, KY. He was a member of the Pemberville Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed working and loved his cattle.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Tim Davies officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, West Millgrove, Ohio. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
