Bill Carpenter passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg at the age of 67. Bill was born on April 24,1953 in Indiana He lived in Colorado for 20+ years and graduated from Paudre High School in 1972. Bill married his wife Debbie (Dolan) on December 24, 1978. Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie of Perrysburg and, son Bradley also of Perrysburg.

