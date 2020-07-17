Beverly J. Matthews, age 83, passed away on July 15, 2020.
Beverly was born in Bloomdale, Ohio to the late Earl and Eleanor (Hummel) Gooch on July 28, 1936. She married Norman L. Matthews on June 3, 1956 and he preceded her in death.
Beverly is survived by daughter Pamela (Stewart) Orr of Bowling Green, Ohio; daughter-in-law Vicki; grandchildren Lisa (Billy) Pearson, Steven (Tatyana) Matthews, Heather (Chad) Whyte, Sheena Orr, Cameron Orr; great-grandchildren Steven, Zack, Shayla, Billy Pearson Jr., Cortez Matthews, and Scarlett Orr; sister Carol (Phil Hineman Sr.) Barmore; and brother-in-law Carl Douglass. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Douglass; son Steven; brother-in-law Elden Barmore; granddaughter-in-law Kimberly; and special friend Richard Kepling.
Beverly graduated from Bloomdale High School in 1956. She worked for Bendix Auto Light in Fostoria, Ohio, until she retired in the late 80’s. She enjoyed going to the swimming pool, fishing, and boating. Most of all, she looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren.
Services for Beverly will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Beverly’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com