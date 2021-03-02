Beverly J. Magrum, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday March 1, 2021. She was born on April 22, 1936 to Edwin and Corrine (Baker) Wilka. Beverly married Frank Magrum on August 14, 1954 and he preceded her in death in 2005.
She was a member at Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing, especially Polka dancing, as well as gardening, reading and doing crossword puzzles. However, she found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by her children James (Cheryl) Magrum, Brenda Bragg, and Deborah (Jim) Bridenbaugh. She is also survived by her four grandchildren James Bragg, Toni (Andy) Sturniolo, Jenna Magrum, and Sydney Magrum and her two great-grandchildren Reece Sturniolo and Ridge Sturniolo. Her sister Marilyn Kornowski also survives. Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wilka and sister, Phyllis Dalzell.
Funeral services for Beverly will be held on Thursday March 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 North Summit Street in Bowling Green. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of her service. Burial will follow at Clay Township Cemetery in Elmore, Ohio. Pastor Andrea Curry will officiate. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed in the church.
Memorial contributions may be given in Beverly’s honor to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.(419)352-2132
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Magrum family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.