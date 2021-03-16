Beverly J. Hicks, 89, of Millbury, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Parkcliffe Northwood Community.
She was born to Albert W. and Verna M. (Fahle) Deal, on January 17, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio. On March 7, 1953, she married Marion Hicks, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Toledo. Beverly and Marion raised 3 children and celebrate 56 years of marriage, before Marion’s passing in 2009.
In addition to being a homemaker, mother and helping Marion on the farm, Beverly was also co-owner of Country Catering for 30 plus years before she retired. When she was not helping on the farm, she could be found working with the Millbury Fire Maids, to which she belonged to for so many years. She of course enjoyed cooking, was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed talking with everyone. Beverly had many loves, but her greatest, will always be her family.
Beverly is survived by her children: James E. (Cheryl D.) Hicks, Ellen J. (John) Lucas, and Chris A. (George) Poling. Grandchildren: Kelsey (Tom) Wulf, Ann (Louis) Calevro, Lori (Corey Robertson) Hicks, Curt Collins, Gregory Collins, Jason (Yasmine) Bachar, and Michael (Ashley) Bachar. Great-grandchildren: Noelle, Emery, Colton, and William. She is also survived by her siblings: Gerald (Bonita) Deal, Richard (Margie) Deal, Sandra Konieczny, Doris (Larry) Lafferty, Paul (Nancy) Deal, Donald (Connie) Deal, and Robert (Sue) Deal. Sister-in-law: Carol Deal, brother-in-law: Ray Fry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband. Marion, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: James Frederick Deal and Ted Deal; sisters, Betty (Earl) Kusian, Pauline (Paul) Spencer, Ruth (Hank) Jabs, Carol Fry; and brother-in-law: Carl Konieczny.
Beverly will be laid to rest next Marion, at a public Committal and Graveside Service, 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 in Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Noble.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Elara Caring Hospice.
