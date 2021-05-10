Beverly A. May, 86, of Fostoria, Ohio went home to be with The Lord on May 8, 2021 at 2:39 a.m. Beverly passed away peacefully with her husband of 65 years and family by her side at their residence.
Beverly was born on September 25, 1934 to Harlan J. Smith & Grace E. (Hennings) Smith of Hoytville, Ohio where she was raised on a cattle farm.
Beverly’s parents preceded her in death along with her son Roger A. May (2001), brother Peter P. Smith (2009), son-in-law Thomas E. Ledgett (2009), son Mearl F. May (2019) and sister Christina Shinew (2020).
On May 6, 1956 Beverly married her husband, Mearl C. May, who survives along with her sons, James G. May (Lisa) of North Baltimore, Michael H. May (Denise) of McComb, and daughter Winona G. Minton (Allen) of Fostoria. Beverly is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Beverly was a 1952 graduate of Hoytville School, home of the Jackson Wildcats in Hoytville, Ohio. She participated in many band performances playing the clarinet and later won many competitions with her accordion.
Beverly was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Findlay, Ohio. She was known for her love of music being instrumental with Organ, Piano, Clavinova, and Accordion. She also had an amazing “green thumb” and her home was clearly recognized by her many beautiful flowers every place one could be planted. She won many ribbons and prizes over the years at the Hancock County Fair with her perfectionist crocheting ability that she learned from her aunt, Lena Smith. Additionally, she loved to bake, mow the yard, and any reason to be outside no matter the weather.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio and also from 9-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Allen Minton officiating. Burial will follow the service at McComb Union Cemetery, McComb, OH.
Memorials can be directed to Cornerstone Baptist Church 8360 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840 or to Bridge Home Health & Hospice 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840, in her memory.
