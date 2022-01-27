Beverly A. Donaldson, age 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green. She was born on September 1, 1939, in Cygnet to the late A.B. “Kelly” & Laurette May (Pryer) Longfellow.
Surviving Bev are her sons, Rick (Renee) Donaldson, Bill (Amy) Donaldson both of Wayne; brother, Herbert Longfellow of Brighton, Michigan; grandchildren, Nichole (Jaycee) Brown, Kyle (Kaela) Donaldson, Alexandria (Ryan) Ireland, Bo Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Brayden, Logan, Paige, Nolan, Cameron, Kenley, Nash, Dalton, Jackson, and Ronan. She was preceded in death by her father A.B. “Kelly”; mother, Laurette; and brothers, Barrie “Butch”, William “Bill”, and Robert.
Bev was a 1957 graduate of Cygnet High School, and then worked at Lear Corporation in Bowling Green for many years. Among many hobbies, she enjoyed crocheting, trips to the Smoky Mountains, watching WWE Wrestling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her furry companion, Peanut. Family meant everything to Beverly.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin on Monday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ron Adams officiating. Immediately following a graveside service will be held at Jerry City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to Beverly’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.