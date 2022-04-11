Beverley Elaine Adams, age 71, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was born on November 1, 1950, in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Roy & Waneta (Daniels) Estep. Beverley married Ron Adams on August 7, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio.
Surviving Beverley is her loving husband of 50 years, Ron; son, Todd (Sherry) Adams of Columbus; daughter, Kristen (Andrew) Duncan of Helena; brothers, Darrel (Pam) Estep, David (Gretchen) Estep both of Columbus; and her grandchildren, Fisher, Mackenzie, and Paisley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Waneta.
Beverley was a 1969 graduate of Linden McKinley High School in Columbus, and then went on to earn an associate degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked many years as a preschool and kindergarten teacher, church secretary, and was a member of the Wayne Church of Christ. Beverley was an avid reader, spent every moment she could with her precious grandbabies, and will always be remembered for her caring and thoughtful nature.
Friends will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 a.m.with Pastor Danny Duncan officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research, the Wayne Church of Christ, or to the Northwest Ohio Christian Youth Camp
Online condolences may be sent to Beverley’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.