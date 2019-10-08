Bevars DuPré Mabry

He served in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces in Japan during 1946-1947. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga in 1950; a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1954; and received the first Doctor of Philosophy in Economics awarded by Tulane University in 1959. He joined BGSU’s Department of Economics in 1959, where he taught until his retirement in 1995. During his tenure he was instrumental in developing and expanding the Department, and mentoring new faculty. As a Rockefeller Foundation Grantee, Dr. Mabry was a Visiting Professor of Economics at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand from 1967-1968 and again from 1971-1973. Dr. Mabry was the author of several important texts on labor relations, including Economics of Manpower and the Labor Market (1973), and published extensively in professional journals on labor relations, collective bargaining, and the development of labor institutions in Thailand. He and his wife (also a professor at BGSU) were among the pioneers in the field of Economics of the Arts.