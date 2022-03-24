Betty Zane (Wormley) Armstrong, 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday March 19, 2022. She was born October 19, 1925 in Deshler, Ohio to the late Bernard O’Dell “BO” and Wanda Ellen (Arnold) Wormley. She married Victor Donald Armstrong on June 16, 1946 and he preceded her in death.
Betty was a talented seamstress and a collector of Fenton glass. She was an avid gardener and was well-known for her beautiful flower gardens.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Carol (Armstrong) Bacon of Tacoma, Washington, grandson Randy Michael Bacon of Gig Harbor, Washington, granddaughter Stephanie Lynn Bacon of Tacoma, Washington, great-grandchildren William Nathaniel Bacon of Gig Harbor, Washington, Delia Grace Bacon of Gig Harbor, Washington and Kodi Zane Klingelhoffer of Tacoma, Washington, twin sister Dorothy Jane (Wormley) Bortel of Jackson, Michigan and younger sister Joy Elizabeth (Wormley) Reighard of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Betty was preceded in death by her Husband Victor Donald Armstrong, parents Wanda Ellen (Arnold) Wormley and Bernard O’Dell “BO” Wormley, grandmother Waunda Maiberger, sister Ruth Lillian (Wormley) Roach and infant grandson Shon Michael Bacon.
Betty arranged to have her body donated to the medical college in Toledo. There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.