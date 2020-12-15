Betty Lucille Dickerson Blankinship, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away December 13, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1932 in Cobb Hill, Kentucky to Elsie Mae (Reed) and Lonnie Earl Dickerson.
A legal secretary, she lived in Louisville, Kentucky; Richmond, Virginia; and New York before returning to Irvine, Kentucky. She then relocated to Bowling Green to be near her daughter, Bonnie Jo Blankinship.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law Bonnie Jo Blankinship and Gary Boehm; grandchildren Tyler (Jaimi) Boehm of Los Angeles, California and Emily Boehm of Durham, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Henry and Leo Boehm of Los Angeles, California and June Mason of Durham, North Carolina. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews Joy Noland of Ajijic, Mexico, Tom Thieman of Jeffersonville, Indiana, John Theiman of Louisville, Kentucky and Susan (Steve) Walton of Dupont, Washington along with nine great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Leona Chambers Madden and Leora Walton.
Services for Betty will be private for the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Blankinship family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.