Betty Louise (Wensink) Wilhelm, 84 of Custar, Ohio passed away, with her children by her side, at Brookdale Senior Living on November 6, 2021. She leaves behind her children Terri (Jim) Seibold, Perrysburg, Audrey (Brian) Sneider, Gibsonburg, Amy (Dennis) McAnally, Bowling Green, and Steve (Jennifer) Wilhelm, Custar, eight grandchildren Alison (Justin) LeCompte, Kristen (Zach) Shryock, Nicholas and Sadie Sneider, Regan and Jason McAnally, Donyelle and Grant Wilhelm, and one great grandchild.
Betty was born to William and Bessie (Channel) Wensink in Deshler, Ohio on August 31, 1937. She always had a special love for music. Even as a child, she loved to sing. Singing while riding a horse was one of her favorite past times. After graduating from Jackson Township High School, Betty attended Bowling Green State University to study music. In 1958, she married Marvin Wilhelm and together they had four children. Betty was a stay-at-home mom and very much involved in her children’s lives.
Betty was the ultimate entertainer, performing in several community musicals and variety shows. She had the privilege of singing at numerous weddings and special events.
Betty was very faithful to God. She praised him with her songs and in prayer. She was highly involved with St. Louis Catholic Church and School in Custar. She served as a choir director, sang in the choir, taught music to the students, and directed school plays and musicals. She also served as the school’s secretary.
Besides music, Betty was fond of drawing, painting, decorating, and especially camping with her husband and grandchildren. She had a compassionate heart and made time to visit and share laughs with family and friends.
Betty’s compassion for people and love of music carried on even after the onset of Alzheimer’s. All it took was a smile from you for her to be your best friend. Betty’s beautiful voice rang through the halls of Brookdale, lifting the spirits of all those around.
Preceded in death are her parents, husband Marv, brothers Don, Paul, and Bill Wensink, sisters Frances Routzen and Helen Dibling.
Visitation for Betty will be held at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Louis Church in Custar, Ohio, with the burial services at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery immediately following, which will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Contributions can be made to St. Louis School, Custar or the Alzheimer’s Association. A special thank you to Brookdale Senior Living staff and Bridge Hospice for providing exceptional care over the years.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, maybe shared with Betty’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.