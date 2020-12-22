Betty Louise Gordon, 75, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Grand Rapids Care Center.
Betty was born in Neapolis to the late Jay Tolles and Clara Allgire.
Besides her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: Tom Gordon; siblings: Alvin, Ruth, Paul, Jim, Donna, Dorothy, Beaulah, Lorabel.
Betty is survived by her children: James Gordon of McClure, OH, Angie Gordon of Grand Rapids, OH; grandson: Jordan Smith of Perrysburg, OH; sister: Lucille Barton; brothers: Leland Tolles, Dick Tolles, Norman Dutch Tolles.
Betty was a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She loved being social, cooking and sewing. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church or Otsego Athletic Boosters.
Visitation will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 3rd Street, Grand Rapids, OH on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH.