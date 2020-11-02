Betty Lou Smith, 82, of North Baltimore passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
Betty was born on February 22, 1938 in Jackson Township, Ohio just north of Hoytville at home to the late Frank and Doris (Swerline) Moser. She married the love of her life John Smith on May 27, 1956 and he survives in North Baltimore. Also surviving are her children: Allen (Patricia) Smith of Findlay, Linda (Robert) Stull of Hoytville and David (Virginia Ritter) Smith of North Baltimore; 22 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Dorothy Shuck of Crestline and Russell Moser of Upper Sandusky and a sister in-law Barbara Nicholson-Mechel of Maumee. She was preceded in death by her son Roger Smith, great grandson Jacob, great-great grandsons Carson and Bentley and siblings: Robert Moser, Frank Moser Jr. and Elaine Meyers.
Betty was a 1956 graduate of the Hoytville High School and was member of the Hoytville United Methodist Church. Betty along with John enjoyed camping at Pleasant View Campground in Van Buren. Betty loved siting outside on her porch watching the day go by. The most important part of Betty’s life was her family and she cherished every moment she spent with them.
Visitation for Betty will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home, with Pastor Hugh Bowland officiating. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery. It is asked that those attending please wear mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
