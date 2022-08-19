Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek a former resident of Cygnet and Perrysburg Ohio died on August 19, 2022, in Orange Park Florida where she had lived since 2018. She was born in Rudolph Ohio on January 21, 1929.

A graduate of Cygnet High School she later attended Davis Business School. She and Bill Bursiek were married March 21, 1948 at the Cygnet, Ohio Methodist Church.