Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek a former resident of Cygnet and Perrysburg Ohio died on August 19, 2022, in Orange Park Florida where she had lived since 2018. She was born in Rudolph Ohio on January 21, 1929.
A graduate of Cygnet High School she later attended Davis Business School. She and Bill Bursiek were married March 21, 1948 at the Cygnet, Ohio Methodist Church.
While living in Ohio she was active in girl scouting, was Past Matron of Morris Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Stars and was very active in the Swanettes. Betty was employed at Bowling Green State University library for 11 years. After moving to Fort Myers Florida in 1980 she was the librarian for the S.W. Florida Regional Planning Council for 15 years. During that time, she served as President of the Five County Library network. Betty was a member of Mandarin Lutheran Church in Jacksonville since 2013.
Betty was proceeded in death by her husband of almost 64 years Bill, her parents Lewis and Pearl Eidson, her mother-in-law Cora (Bursiek) Wirt, her sister Linda (Eidson) Sandvoss Spargur, her brothers-in-law Norm Sandvoss and Dick Delauter, and her son-in-law Paul Dhuyvetter.
She is survived by her three children, Cathie (Joe) Lyons of Orange Park, Florida; Julie Dhuyvetter of Vienna, Virginia; Tim (Sharon) Bursiek of Austin, Texas; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister-in-law Joyce Delauter.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or The American Cancer Society.