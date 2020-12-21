Betty L. Smith, age 98, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Heritage Corner Health Care in Bowling Green. She was born on February 23, 1922 in Wayne to the late Wesley G. & Minnie E. (Smith) Wise. Betty married William E. Smith, Sr. on November 10, 1950 in Bowling Green, and he passed away on October 14, 2005.
Surviving Betty is her son, William E. (Patti) Smith, Jr. of Wayne; daughters, Brenda L. (Robert) Salisbury of Risingsun, Beverly L. (Doug) Foster of Bowling Green, Becky E. (Bill) Wickard of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Ashley (Dustin) Sautter, Lindsey (Trevor) Spathelf, Jacob Smith; great-grandchildren, Easton, Brantley, and Eilee Sautter, and Hadley Spathelf. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley & Minnie Wise; loving husband, William, Sr.; brothers, Delbert, Raymond, & Clarence Wise; and sisters, Lelah Hemminger, Laretta Pollard, and Ethel Hastings.
Betty was a 1940 graduate of Montgomery Township, and then worked at Johnsons Drug Store in Fostoria in 1942. She was very active in the Wayne United Methodist Church for many years where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School and Bible School, participated in the Adult Sr. Choir, and helped with the Jr. Choir. Betty was also a member of the former Chamber of Commerce in Wayne, and among many hobbies over the years she enjoyed gardening, canning, playing the piano, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty’s family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kumaran & Staff, Annette Stemen, Judy Meadows, and the Heritage Care Center Staff for their compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 10 AM – 2 PM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 PM Wednesday with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Due to Covid-19 face mask will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice, Wayne United Methodist Church, or the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. On-line condolences may be sent to Betty’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org