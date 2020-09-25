Betty L. Feltman, 98, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 25, 2020. She was born August 15, 1922 in Wayne, Ohio to the late Arnim and Lucy (Benschoter) Simpkins. She married William Feltman on October 15, 1940 and he preceded her in death.
Betty was a member of Mt. Zion United Brethren Church in Wayne and her greatest attribute was her love for God. She was a member of the Wood County Historical Society and the Friendly Town and Country Garden Club in Bowling Green. She was a very talented quilter and she loved to tend to her flower and vegetable gardens.
She is survived by her daughter Charlotte (Vincent) Zelenak of Bowling Green, Ohio, son-in-law Tim Hoiles of Wayne, Ohio, grandchildren Kim (Kerry) Rothenbuhler, Chris (Felicia) Hoiles, Matt (Amy) Hoiles, Jerry Foster, Laura Wink and Jennifer (Eric) Evans, great-grandchildren Andrea Ziebold, Noah Wink, Conor Evans, Walker Evans, Cami Jo Haas, Ryan Rothenbuhler, Reid Rothenbuhler, Austin Hoiles, Madison Hoiles, Dalton Hoiles, Derek Hoiles and Drew Hoiles and great-great-grandchildren Ben Llanas, Matt Llanas, Karder Haas, Boston Haas and Carolina Rothenbuhler.
Along with her husband Bill, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Hoiles, brother Donald Simpkins, sister Winifred Milne and great-great-grandchild Jeremy Foster.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Mennonite Cemetery in Perry Township, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Feltman family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com