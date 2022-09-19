Betty Jeanne Jones, 95, passed away September 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Bowling Green Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1926 in Deshler, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Falk) Johnson. She married Charles (Chuck) F. Jones on December 2, 1945 in Cygnet, Ohio.

Betty graduated from Cygnet High School in 1944 and attended Tiffin Business School. She and her husband lived in Redondo Beach, California, for 5 years when first married and then returned to Bowling Green operating a builder-developer business for 20 years. They enjoyed retirement years in Vero Beach, Florida, until Chuck’s passing in late 2002. In 2004 Betty returned to Bowling Green once again to be close to family.