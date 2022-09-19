Betty Jeanne Jones, 95, passed away September 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Bowling Green Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1926 in Deshler, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Falk) Johnson. She married Charles (Chuck) F. Jones on December 2, 1945 in Cygnet, Ohio.
Betty graduated from Cygnet High School in 1944 and attended Tiffin Business School. She and her husband lived in Redondo Beach, California, for 5 years when first married and then returned to Bowling Green operating a builder-developer business for 20 years. They enjoyed retirement years in Vero Beach, Florida, until Chuck’s passing in late 2002. In 2004 Betty returned to Bowling Green once again to be close to family.
She became known around Bowling Green as “Aunt Betty” and could often be seen speeding around street corners in her Lincoln Town Car to any and every event she was invited to. She was a smart and sassy dresser with just the right amount of bling and always a matching necklace. She loved hearing a good joke and enjoyed telling one even more. She was the ultimate storyteller and could charm a group of adults with a spicy joke or two, and then quickly shift to gathering the younger children for a special and spooky story of their own.
Betty was a long-time member of the Bowling Green Country Club participating in the Wednesday Night Ladies Golf League through her 90th birthday. In her final years of golfing, she often told her fellow golfers it was not so much about her golf score as it was about her outfit and what she would eat and drink afterwards.
Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green and served as a liturgist and on various committees.
Betty is survived by her grandson Blake (Lisa) Jones of Houston, Texas, granddaughters Lindsey (Caleb) Beachy and Courtney (David) Etters of Columbus, Ohio. Great grandchildren John Beachy, Adam Beachy, Gwen Beachy, and Lee Etters, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Chuck Jones, son Brett E. Jones, brothers William Johnson and Robert Johnson, sister Beverly Rutter. She is survived by her sisters Bonnie Gallagher of Maumee and Barbara (Jim) McLean of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Andrea Curry will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church.