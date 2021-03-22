Betty Jane Smigelski, 93, of Grand Rapids, OH, passed from this life on March 20, 2021 at the Grand Rapids Care Center. Born on April 15, 1927 in Deshler, OH, to John and Minnie (Gray) Behrens, she graduated from Deshler High School. Never afraid of hard work, Betty was employed by Johns Manville, before beginning a 30 plus year career at Campbell Soup in Napoleon, OH, where she met her future husband and best friend, Edward Smigelski. Betty and Ed were married on November 6, 1965 in Whitehouse, OH, enjoying thirty-four years together.
Betty was an avid reader, including daily Bible devotions, books of all genres, and a great fan of daily print newspapers. She traveled all over the U.S. with her husband Ed, as well as her sisters and friends. Dogs and flowers were special loves of hers and Ed’s and, working in tandem, they enjoyed and nurtured both.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, on September 4, 1999, as well as her parents, brother, Edward, sisters, Elizabeth, Thelma, Cleo, Anna, Mabel and Ruby, brothers-in-law, Richard “Bud” Weber, Walter J. Smigelski, Jr. and James Smigelski, as well as sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Smigelski and Beverly Smigelski. She is survived by brothers-in-law, Richard (Barbara) Smigelski, Robert (Bonnie) Smigelski and John Smigelski, sister-in-law, Patricia Weber, many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Melinda and Theresa.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Committee on Aging, 305 North Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneral.com