Betty Jane L. Miller, age 86, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was born on August 22, 1934 to Raymond and Gladys (Thompson) Miller.
Betty Jane served in the Navy from 1952 to 1962. She was a member of the American Legion, Whitehouse 384 and Port Clinton 113. Betty Jane was also involved in W.A.V.S. and a member of the Luckey Methodist Church. Before retiring, Betty was employed at Rim & Wheel Services for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Richard.
Surviving are her cousin, Phyllis Schaedler, Perrysburg; sisters-in-law, Sandra Hudec, Genoa, and Linda Miller, Toledo; niece Lisa Miller; and great-niece Larissa Miller.
Family and friends will be received Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m., by Pastor Pete Johnson, at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery, Perrysburg.
Memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Wood Co. Humane Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133).
