Betty J. Butler, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday February 5, 2022. She was born April 20, 1943 in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Robert and Helen (Freytag) Hoff. She married William Butler and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Betty loved hanging out with her friends. She was always busy participating in activities with her neighbors whom she considered family. Betty loved a good cup of coffee. Her great joy came from the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Bessie Wilson Storch (Daniel) of Napoleon, Ohio, sisters Linda (Arlis) Gladdin of Loganton, Pennsylvania, Carol Bradshaw of Elmore, Ohio and Pamela (Robin) Price of Gibsonburg, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anthony Gaines, Shawn Gaines, Rhynna Canada, Charles Butler, William Slane, Lane Butler and Morgan Seibert (John) and 17 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Helen Hoff, husband William, children Randy Slane and Joseph Slane, step-children Cheryl Butler and Charles Butler, grandchild Brooke Wilson and siblings Barbara Hoff Camp, Douglas Hoff and Donald Hoff.
A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home.
