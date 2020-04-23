Betty Emma (Tober) Weaver, 92, of Plain Township, Bowling Green, passed away peacefully, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, in the early hours of April 23rd, just days away from her 93rd birthday.
Betty was born on May 4th, 1927 on the Tober farmstead on Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green. She was a graduate of Washington Township High School, Tontogany, OH. On November 1st, 1947, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Haskins, Betty was married to Dean Clarence Weaver.
The couple made their first home on Center Street, Weston before moving in 1951 to Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green. They raised their family of six, and operated a very popular produce business throughout the 1980s - 90s.
Betty was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Bowling Green. She was active in the church’s choir, Dorcas Women’s Circle, the Silvers’ and Young at Heart groups. She loved serving God and her community by devoting several years of her life volunteering for various church functions, the Dorcas Women’s Circle; American Red Cross Blood Drives — both as a donor and worked as a Bloodmobile volunteer and driving blood to and from various blood banks to Northwestern Ohio hospitals; and a Poll worker for the Wood County Board of Elections.
To say that Betty had numerous talents, hobbies and accomplishments would be putting it mildly. In her younger years, Betty played the electric guitar in a local band, a competitive archer in the Wood Bow Archery Club, a contestant for Mrs. Wood County Fair 1953. She loved cooking. She worked as a prep cook for the Marcia Adams Cooking Show on the local BGSU PBS Station.
Betty and Dean loved to travel and enjoyed many years of working for local car dealerships, picking up and delivering new and used cars to other car dealers in Ohio and the tri-states. They also loved to just get in the car, go for an all-day drive, never really knowing where the day or the road was going to take them. After retirement, they spent their winter months in Florida with their daughter, Rose Anne. There they would regularly wander the countryside. Traveling from town to town on all the back roads in the area, which led to taking in several Space Shuttle and rocket launches from the Cape. They also enjoyed stopping for lunch or dinner at little diners and restaurants, in countless places along the way.
Betty was also a well-known seamstress and spent many years mending and sewing clothes for various businesses and creating countless, wedding and prom dresses, for the girls and women in the area. Betty also delivered the Sentinel-Tribune newspaper for many years, was a 4-H Advisor for the Dreamers 4-H Club, and she was an avid cook and gardener. Her spicy garlic pickles and homemade wine were a favorite of everyone that stopped by for lunch or dinner. But most importantly, she was a devoted wife, a caring mother, a wonderful grandmother, a faithful Christian, and beloved friend to many and was a treasured member of the community, she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rosella (Loge) Tober; her loving husband, Dean; her son, Dana Weaver; her siblings: Matilda (Harold) Shonk, Arthur (Carol) Tober, Elsie (Ray) Potter, Frieda (Gerald) Shonk, Martha Mary Tober, Waldymar (Helga) Tober and William Edward Tober; grandchildren: Jennifer Holly Weaver and Kyle Donovan Weaver, and great-grandson, Jordan Weaver.
Betty is survived by her sister, Norma Jean Stratton, of Hudson, Michigan, and by her, daughter, Rose Anne Hogrefe, Palm Bay, Florida; sons: Daniel (Darline) Weaver, Weston, OH; Donovan Weaver, Hamler, OH; D Chris (Lisa) Weaver, Bowling Green, OH; Darryl (Karen) Weaver, Lenoir City, TN; daughter in-law, Jane Sentel, Bowling Green, OH; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren: and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held privately for family on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Weston Cemetery. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The American Red Cross or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence with the Weaver family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.