Betty A. Fuller, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1929 to the late Douglas and Mildred (Burdick) Allan in Greenwich, Connecticut. She married Hugh Fuller on April 12, 1963 and they were married 50 years before he passed away in April of 2012.
Betty is survived by her daughter Lori (Randy) Rife of Bowling Green; granddaughters; Lindsey (Peter) Ferdig; Kaitlyn (Evan) Sharp; and great grandchildren: Brinley, Lincoln, Max
Betty worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and traveling. Betty and Hugh loved taking their granddaughters camping when they were little making many memories that are cherished today. In addition to spending time with her family, Betty was also an avid sports fan never missing a college football game where she cheered on her Alabama Crimson Tide. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Services for Betty will be private.
Memorial contribution in Betty’s honor may be gifted to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
