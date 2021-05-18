Beth Baldasar, age 49, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was born in Swanton, Ohio to Joseph and Gloria (Stricklin) Cymbola.
Beth enjoyed spending time with her many friends, listening to her favorite artist Luke Bryan and diamond painting.
Beth is survived by her husband, Steve; father, Joseph; brother, Joe Cymbola Jr.; uncle, Victor Langlss and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mom.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio.