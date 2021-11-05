Beth Ann Rife, 66, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away November 3, 2021. She was born August 16, 1955 in Bowling Green to the late Robert and Thelma (Angel) Herringshaw.
A 1973 BGHS graduate, Beth obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and went on to work at First Federal Bank of Wood County, HCR Manor and eventually the HR Department at BGSU, retiring in 2020. She was a proud owner of a Red 1974 MGB and a member of the Lake Erie British Car Club. Beth enjoyed running, participating many marathons including the Boston Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., Berlin Marathon, in Germany among many others.
Beth was an avid reader and BGSU Women’s Basketball fan. In her younger years she owned horses and her passion for horses continued throughout her adult life. She enjoyed watching horse races- especially the Kentucky Derby. She also enjoyed hiking trips with friends to places like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite. She was family oriented as she helped plan and organize family reunions and looked forward seeing her cousins and aunts and uncles. One of her greatest joys came from the time she spent with her nieces & nephews whom she adored.
She is survived by her life partner Craig Dekany of Perrysburg, Ohio siblings Kathleen (Edward) Hall of Coopers Plains, New York, Edward (Sherry) Herringshaw of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Paul (Doris) Herringshaw of Bowling Green, Ohio and Michael (Doris) Herringshaw of Collierville, Tennessee, 10 nieces and nephews and 8 great- nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday November 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the American Cancer Society and the general scholarship at BGSU.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Beth’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.