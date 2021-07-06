Bessie Matthews, 91, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on January 14, 2021. She is survived by her children, Greg (Marilyn) Matthews of Republic, Susan (Bob) Brueggemeier of Dublin, Cindy (Craig) Landwehr of Raleigh, NC, and Jan (Fred) Middaugh of Perrysburg. Bessie is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother Cloyd (Dorothy) Miller and sister Marilyn Fruchey of Grover Hill.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St, Pemberville. A reception with a light supper will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made to the church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com