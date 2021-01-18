Bessie M. Matthews, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Otterbein Senior Life, Pemberville, Ohio with one of her daughters at her side. She was born on September 30, 1929 in Grover Hill, OH to Elonzo and Effie (Ashbaugh) Miller. On December 18, 1948 she married Earl L. Matthews in Continental, OH. Bessie and Earl raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 67 years of marriage before Earl’s passing in June of 2015.
In addition to being a homemaker, Bessie worked outside of her home in numerous capacities, including the Citizens Bank in Pemberville, where she had been a teller, the Jack and Jill Preschool in Bowling Green, and as a kindergarten assistant for Eastwood Local Schools. Bess was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran for many years and served on many committees, including President
of the Church Women. She was the Community Coordinator for the Ronald McDonald House Boosters of Williams County in 1984.
She also enjoyed quilting, growing flowers, card games, reading, traveling, music, cooking (especially apple dumplings and pies), watching sports, and planning social events for her friends and family.
Her greatest joy always remained her family. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Always blanketing family and friends with sincere love, one of the many things she will be remembered for is her friendly and positive attitude. She always taught her children to look for something positive each day. She was a pillar of strength, honesty, and kindness. Her smile lit up the room and her laughter was contagious. She was a model on how to maintain strong friendships over many years and the definition of a good neighbor.
Bess lived in Pemberville, Ohio from 1960 to 1981, then in Bryan, Ohio from 1981-1986. She enjoyed retirement with Earl dividing their time between Palmetto, Fl, and on Lake Erie at Catawba Island. She returned to Pemberville in 2011.
Bessie is survived by her children: Greg (Marilyn) Matthews of Republic, Susan (Bob) Brueggemeier of Dublin, Cindy (Craig) Landwehr of Raleigh, NC and Jan (Fred) Middaugh of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Heath) Grissinger, Julie Matthews, Shawn (Amanda) Brueggemeier, Lindsey (Aaron) Stamper, Megan (Chris) Winzeler, Justin Landwehr, Chad (Jacqueline) Middaugh and Derek Middaugh. Great-grandchildren: Alex, Anna, Matthew, Monica, Nolan, Kyle, Beckett and Logan. Brother: Cloyd (Dorothy) Miller of Grover Hill, OH. Sister: Marilyn Fruchey also of Grover Hill, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Earl, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Ruth Dasher,
brothers: John, Sam, and Verl Miller. Verl was killed in action in WWII and his memory and his sacrifice meant so much to her.
Bessie will be laid to rest next to Earl, in a family Committal Service at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating will be Rev. Aaron Stamper. The family will host a Celebration of Life Service, at a future date to be announced. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com .