Berthajean “Bj” (Sautter) Hedges ,96, of Bowling Green, Ohio died in her home at Waterford Perrysburg on February 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Bj was born July 8,1924 to Hugh and Helen Sautter of Bowling Green. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1942 and attended Davis Business School Toledo.
She married Paul L Hedges. Bowling Green is where they were raised and where they raised their three children: David Ralph. , Helen Jean (Raymond) Wendt of Ballground, Georgia and Patricia Ellen (Jeffrey) Bowling Green. Bj was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Even in her last moments she knew all that entered her room and called them by name and prayed for each one of her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Bj had 7 grandchildren: James, Larry, Jason (Kate) Eric (Sandi) Stephen (Kathy) Timothy (Tina) Gregory (Missy); 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren and 7 step great great grandchildren; last she is survived by her dear friend Nancy Dimos (Wally). Bj was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her son David and her great grandson Joey Hedges.
BJ and her family were active members of Plain Congregational Church. She was a part of the National Association of Congregational Christian Churches, She served on many committees, worked with the Spiritual Resource Team, and held many positions at Plain Congregational. Bj loved music and traveling. Her last trip she took was a cruise to Alaska with her lifelong friend from Plain. Her hobbies included reading, playing cards and bingo.
Bj was an administrative secretary for Bowling Green State University School of Music for 30 years. Her doors to her office and home were always open to staff and students
The family would like to thank the staff of Waterford for their loving care and support for Bj and her family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Northwest Ohio 30000 E. River Rd Perrysburg, Ohio 43551
Visitation for BJ will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 11:00am until the time if her funeral service at 12:00 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Plain Township Cemetery, Bowling Green. BJ’s funeral will stream live via https://www.facebook.com/hannemanfamilyfuneralhomes. Those attending services are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
