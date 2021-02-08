Bertha R. Jenkins, 85 of Curtice OH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Orchard Villa, Oregon OH.
She was born on October 12, 1935 in Ironton, OH, to Charles and Grace (Martin) Massie.
Bertha was self-employed and for 30-plus years owned and operated a cleaning business. Spending time with her family was Bertha’s greatest joy, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending Elmore Church of God and loved being outdoors and traveling.
Bertha is survived by her children Saundra (Steven) Knudson, Ida (Brad) Hickman, Robert (Connie) Jenkins, Bryant Jenkins and Debrah (Rick) Haar; grandchildren Rebecca (Bob) Simon, Elisha (Joel) Helle, Nickole Hickman, Brad (Kelly) Hickman, Bobby (Misty) Jenkins Jr., Rickie (Damien) Neill, Chelsea Haar, Chandler (Noah Scott) Haar, Laura (Austin Cooper) Jenkins; great-grandchildren Cody (Emily), Brandon, Josh (Alissa), Kirstien, Scott, Damien, Brad, Olivia, Adalyn, and Paisley.
In addition to her parents Bertha was preceded in death by her precious life-long friend and father of her children Ogle Jenkins Jr., 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Bertha will be laid to rest at a Family Committal Service in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Wilhardt.
