Bernice M. Shoup, 87, of North Baltimore passed away at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on November 9, 1934, in Wheeling, WV to the late Earl and Mary (Jacob) Watterson. She married Dana Shoup on February 1, 1953, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2009.
Bernice is survived by her son, Arlin (Suzanna) Shoup of Mt. Blanchard; daughter, Ardith (Harley) Caldwell of North Baltimore; brother, John (Sue Henrry) Watterson of New Smyrna Beach, FL; nieces: Nicole Watterson of Grove City, OH, Noelle Plush of Sunbury, OH, Kay Walters of Richwood, OH, Corey Hamburger of West Mansfield, OH, Chris Davis of Richwood, OH and Carie Cremeans of Centerburg, OH; grandchildren: Jason (Rayanna) Schmidt, Jeremy (Jenn) Schmidt, Michelle (Michael) Deschenes; Brandon Shoup and Andrea (Kathy Peterman) Bushong; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Fred Watterson.
Bernice was a 1952 graduate of Richwood High School and retired from R.C.A. She and her husband were the former managers of Westhaven Apartments in North Baltimore. She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Findlay, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 and Garden Club. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds fan.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 North Main Street, North Baltimore 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.