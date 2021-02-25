Bernetta L. Podolak, 90, of Haskins, OH, passed away February 25, 2021 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green, OH. She was born September 30. 1930. Bernetta graduated from Waterville High School. She was a member of Haskins Community Church and the Waterville American Legion. She loved playing cards with her family and friends. Bernetta worked at Kroger and a few diecasting firms. She retired when she was 72 years old.
Survivors include her son, Ken (Karen) Podolak, daughter-in-law, Connie Podolak, grandchildren, Ashley (Ben) Books, Kelly (Tom) McGrain, Kacey (Lewis) Stearns, Travis (Leah) Podolak and Nathan (Taylor) Podolak, great grandchildren, Janelle, Trevor, Lila and Ashlyn and sister, Shirley Whitaker Carrol. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Mastin, sons, John & Ronald and siblings, Marie, Bernice, Beatrice, Janice, Betty, Chet, Leroy, Wayne, Ozzie, John and Dean.
Bernetta's services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH.