Bernard (Barney) Clark Green, 99, of Findlay, passed away at 11:30 AM Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Findlay. He was born on October 6, 1922 to Milford V. and Anna Belle (Clark) Green in Riley Township, Pandora, Ohio. On August 24, 1946 he married Clorinda M. Luginbill at Grace Mennonite Church in Pandora, Ohio and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2017.
Barney is survived by his sons, Jeffrey B. (Susan) Green of Findlay and John D. (Andrea) Green of Columbus; daughter, Susan B. Fausnaugh of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister Joan R. (Robert) Warren of Fort Wayne and sisters-in-law Carolyn M. Green and Irene Green, both of Bluffton. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard C. Green, Kenneth V. Green, and James E. Green and son-in-law Stephen R. Fausnaugh.
Barney graduated from Mt. Cory High School in 1940. He proudly served four years in the U. S. Navy during World War II as a Pharmacist’s Mate (Phm 2/C) with the Fleet Hospital 116 troop ship and was stationed on Okinawa when the war ended. He enjoyed farming for several years and retired in 1988 from the U. S. Post Office as a letter carrier in Bowling Green after 32 years. Barney was a member of the Central Church of Christ, Findlay. He volunteered with Homework Central and enjoyed serving in many capacities with the church. He found great joy in helping his family and friends and he never met a stranger. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 10, 2021 at Central Church of Christ, Findlay with Pastor Doug McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour (10-11 AM) prior to the funeral service at the church. Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Central Church of Christ and Gideons International in his honor.
