Bernadine E. “Boomie” Smith, age 89, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on May 20, 1932 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Frederick H. & Helen T. (Lendway) Saam. Bernadine married Milford C. Smith on April 9, 1955 in Bradner.
Surviving Bernadine is her loving husband of 66 years, Mildford; daughters, Kimberly (Harley) Willford, Cheryl (John) Carnahan both of Bradner; brother, Robert (Martha) Saam of Bradner; grandchildren, Jacob (Rachael) McBride, Adam (Desirea) McBride, Craig Willford, Krista Berridge; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Siose, Josiah; and special friends, Andy & Norma, Ed & Karen, Richard & Judy, Don & Anita. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick & Helen; brothers, Marvin Saam, Donald Saam; and sister, Norma Jean Saam.
Bernadine was a 1950 graduate of Bradner High School, and then worked at the Ohio Employment Bureau in Bowling Green for many years. She was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary Post #338, vice President of the former Alumni Association, a member of the W.S.O.S. in Bradner for 5 years, a member of the Bradner Day in the Park Committee, a member of the former Village Appearance Committee, was a volunteer for the Wood County Park District, and also sold Avon Cosmetics for many years. Bernadine was also a member of the Reorganized Church of the Latter Day Saints where she was always very involved as a Sunday School Teacher for 27 years, and was President and Secretary of the Ladies Department. She will always be remembered as a world famous cook to her family where pie and spaghetti were her specialty, she had a love for all animals, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. Online condolences may be sent to Bernadine’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
