Benjamin Spencer Zellin, age 22, of Pemberville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 14, 2021.
He was born January 28, 1999, at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio, to Mary (Caris) Hutchinson and Scott Zellin.
Ben was a 2018 graduate of Eastwood High School and worked as a meat cutter at Frobose Meat Locker for the last three years.
Ben is survived by his mother Mary and stepfather James Hutchinson, of Pemberville; his father Scott Zellin, of Pemberville; his brothers Thomas Schmeltz Jr. (Raleigh, NC) and Scott Zellin II (Pemberville); grandmother Peggy Caris (Perrysburg); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Bernita Zellin (Pemberville).
Ben enjoyed snowmobiling with his father and brother Scott. He loved gaming, spending time with family and friends, and traveling with his brothers. Ben had a huge heart and was willing to help anyone at any time.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday May 20, 2021 at 5 p.m. with an informal ceremony to begin at 5:15 p.m. Dinner for all will follow the ceremony. The Celebration is open to all friends and family, and will be held at 4531 Swan Road, Pemberville, Ohio, 43450.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Dementia Research or the charity of their choice.