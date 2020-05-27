Barbara Lynn MacKenzie, 73 of Apopka, Florida passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1946 to Lee and Dorothea (Stage) Smith in Weston, Ohio.
She married the love of her life James MacKenzie on December 7, 1968. They were blessed with one daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Valko. Barbara’s most pride and joy was her granddaughter, Alexa Valko. She is also survived by her sisters: Karen Daulton, Jasper, Alabama; Judith Barnes, Bowling Green; and Rebecca Prowant, Bowling Green.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard and Kevin.
She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1964.
Through out her life Barbara loved to be around people to laugh, play games, and travel. One of her favorite expressions was “bite me”, if you ticked her off. And then she would laugh.
Due to the current situation, the family has decided to have a celebration of life at a later time.