Barbara Louise Layman, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 24, 2020.
She was born on July 3, 1948 to the late George and Dorothy (Altwies) Bentley in Waltham, Massachusetts. She married Elvin Layman in 1966 and he survives her in Bowling Green.
Barb is also survived by her daughter: Diana Long of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Ashley (Joel); Amanda; & Alecia (Joshua); great-grandchildren: Kayden, Hunter, Michael, Riley, and Maverick; sister Kathy Lemmerbrock; brothers: Michael Bentley; and Greg (Michelle) Bentley.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson Keegan, and sister-in-law Anna Bentley.
Barb drove the school bus for Otsego school and later worked at the license bureau. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Barb loved to bowl. She was the president of her bowling league and was inducted into the women’s bowling hall of fame. Barb was also the former women auxiliary president of the Tontogany American Legion.
Contributions in Barbs honor may be gifted to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Services for Barb will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, Bowling Green, Ohio. www.hannemanfuneralhome.com