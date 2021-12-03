Barbara Lee Keller, 82 of Walbridge, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Bay Park Community Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1939 to Ernest and Lela Weigman. Barbara married Daniel Keller on June 14, 1958 in Pemberville, Ohio.
Surviving is her spouse of 63 years, Dan Keller, Children, Kim Reese, Bill (Tammy) Keller, Dan “D.J.” (Lori) Keller, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were private and entrusted to Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's choice.