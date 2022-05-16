Barbara L. Thomas, 84, beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born in Custar on June 9, 1937, to Ralph and Fairy (Corfman) Huffine. She graduated from Liberty Township High School, Rudolph, in 1955 as the class salutatorian. She participated in the 3rd and 4th annual Wood County Girls Chorus in 1954 and 1955.
She worked at the Bowling Green Courthouse for four years, then for an insurance company for six months. She worked at Daybrooks in Bowling Green for two years before getting married. She married Ross E. Thomas on May 12, 1962, at the Custar Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1987. After his death, she worked at Dr. Fuqua’s dentist office in Grand Rapids, then was hired at Drs. Kelley & Thebes dentist office, Bowling Green, as a receptionist. She retired in 2013. Barb was a homemaker and farmer’s wife for many years and spent that time perfecting her pie-making skills. She continued to live on the farm near Grand Rapids, where she tended to her garden and home, until her death.
She is survived by three children, Roger (Kathy) Thomas, Grand Rapids; Marie (Don Baird) Thomas, Findlay; and Glenn (Michele) Thomas, Weston. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Ben, Jacob, Krystal and A.J. Thomas; one step-grandson, Asa Baird; special niece Diana Dettman; sisters-in-law Kay Huffine and Carole (Thomas) Zellmer; brother-in-law Larry “Pink” Thomas; and special friend Dave Kobs.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne (Huffine) Jenkins; her brother, Anthony Robert “Bob” Huffine; brothers-in-law, Albert “Jake” Thomas, John “Luke” Thomas, Wilbur “Willie” Thomas; and sisters-in-law Janis “Annie” Kelley, Elinor Parish and Mary Williams.
She was past president of the auxiliary for Alva N. Sidle Post 232 American Legion in Grand Rapids and helped with events for many years. She was a member of the Ohio Polka Boosters and loved listening to barbershop music. Her schedule was always full, whether she was lending a helping hand to numerous organizations or having lunch with friends. She enjoyed dancing, quilting, gardening, jigsaw puzzles and traveling and had just completed a week-long Mississippi river boat cruise with Dave. Above all, she loved her family, and we are blessed to have shared so many years with her. She will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Everyone is invited to a luncheon at Alva N. Sidle Post 232 American Legion, 12580 River Road, Grand Rapids, OH 43522, after the burial to share stories and memories of Barb.
Memorial may be made to the legion auxiliary or a charity of the donor’s choice.