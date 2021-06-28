Barbara L. Oliver passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
She was born to Ralph L. and Thelma (Lindsey) Drake in Toledo on March 17, 1932. On January 29, 1954, she married William Neil Oliver, who survives.
Barbara earned a Bachelor degree in Education from the University of Toledo in 1954, and a Bachelor degree in Christian Education from the Defiance College in 1982. After retiring from Park Congregational UCC Church as their Director of Christian Education, she volunteered with Read For Literacy for many years, and was also a long-time member of West Adrian UCC Church.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill; brothers Ralph L. Drake II (Barbara) and David Drake (Cheryl); sons William N. Oliver II (Laurie) and James R. Oliver (Linda); daughter Anne Oliver Niner (Thomas); 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, daughter and son-in-law Sarah and John Overberg, and great-grandson Drake Cherry.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419381-1900).
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, for whom the family is greatly appreciative.
