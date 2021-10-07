Barbara L. McNamara, 90, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green.
Barbara was born on September 26, 1931 in Marion, OH to Frank and Claudine (Thacker) Rasey. On December 29, 1951 she married James McNamara in Marion. Barbara and James raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 44 years of marriage before James’ passing in April of 1995. Barbara was a homemaker, taking care of her two children and a husband. She enjoyed traveling, and was an avid reader. Her family remained her greatest joy.
Barbara is survived by her children: Laura (Kris) Nuhfer and Daniel (Teresa) McNamara both of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Krista (Jeff Miller) Nuhfer of Dublin, OH, Erik Nuhfer of CO, Michael McNamara of Bowling Green, and sister-in-law: Lois (Carl) Waterhouse of CA. In addition to her husband James, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Karen McNamara, her parents, and brothers: Charles, Richard, Sherwood and Marvin Rasey.
Barbara will be laid to rest next to James at a family committal service, in Caledonia Cemetery, Caledonia, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Wood County Committee on Aging. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, or photo, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.